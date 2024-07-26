Crisis-hit Paytm gets govt approval for investment in payments arm: Report

By Nikunj Ohri and Manoj Kumar



India's Paytm has got approval from the government for its Rs 50 crore ($5.97 million) investment in a key subsidiary, a top finance ministry official told Reuters on Friday.

The approval, which was stuck for months due to the company's link to China, will remove the main stumbling block to the unit, Paytm Payment Services, resuming normal business operations.

Paytm Payment Services is one of the biggest remaining parts of the fintech firm's business, accounting for a quarter of consolidated revenue in the financial year ended March 2023.



