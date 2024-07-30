Travel firm Thomas Cook India partners with NPCI to launch RuPay forex card

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch its first RuPay prepaid forex card for Indian travellers visiting the UAE.

The partnership commences with the UAE as a pilot, which will be followed by a global rollout in a phased manner, Thomas Cook said in a statement.

Travellers can use Thomas Cook's RuPay AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) card extensively across the UAE for transactions and ATM withdrawals.

The company claimed that it is the first and the only company to have partnered with NPCI to launch RuPay AED prepaid forex card.