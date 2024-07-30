Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Paytm launches NFC card soundbox with integrated card payment system

Paytm launches NFC card soundbox with integrated card payment system

Paytm NFC card soundbox will allow small shops to accept a range of payments, including credit and debit cards as well as UPI

Paytm NFC card soundbox
Paytm NFC card soundbox (Photo: X)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, a payments and financial services distribution company in India, has launched the country’s first ‘Paytm NFC Card Soundbox’. This payment device is designed to integrate ‘near field communication’ (NFC) technology with mobile QR payments. This means, the soundbox will also serve as a card payment machine as well as a receipt announcer, which could provide an efficient solution for card payments to millions of offline merchants.

The Paytm NFC card soundbox incorporates NFC card payment technology. This will allow small shops to accept a range of payments, including credit and debit cards as well as Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Customers will be able to tap their card or scan a QR code to make payments, aimed to improve payment convenience and speed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Key features of the Paytm NFC card soundbox include:
- Extended battery life of up to 10 days
- Instant audio confirmation of transactions
- Display screen for transaction amounts

More From This Section

Ola Electric's China import costs surge 37% in FY24 amid rising expenses

Adani Enterprises to launch first-ever public debt issue to raise Rs 600 cr

Electric 2W player Ola Electric sets IPO price band at Rs 72-76 per share

BluPine Energy secures Rs 239 cr financial assistance from Tata Capital

ACC Q1 FY25 results: Net profit down 22.5% at Rs 361 crore; stock falls


The device also supports notifications in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.
 
These features aim to streamline day-to-day operations and improve efficiency.
 
In a press release issued by the firm, a spokesperson said, “We are dedicated to supporting India’s small merchants by equipping them with the latest technology to accept all types of payments at an affordable price. The launch of the ‘NFC Card Soundbox’ signifies a new era in the innovation of Paytm Soundbox, which is India’s most loved and successful payment device.”

“With this new device, merchants can effortlessly receive mobile payments from any UPI app and accept NFC-based debit and credit cards, all through a single device. This makes the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox the ultimate payment solution for offline merchants across the country,” the Paytm spokesperson said.
 
As of June 2024, competitor PhonePe has continued its dominance in the UPI ecosystem with more than 48 per cent market share, while Paytm has slipped to 7.93 per cent in June from 12.79 per cent in January.

In the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, the payments firms reported that its consolidated loss had widened to Rs 840.1 crore from Rs 358.4 crore loss reported in the same period last year. However, the number of merchants subscribing to Paytm’s devices saw a slight increase. In its financial report, the firm reaffirmed its focus on building and enhancing merchant payment solutions, including new devices and providing marketing services to merchants to drive more commerce opportunities.
 
Shares of One 97 Communications Limited were trading at Rs 498.00 on the BSE at 12.10 pm.

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paytm shares hit upper circuit on govt nod for investment in payments arm

Paytm likely gets FDI nod for investment arm; share hits 10% upper circuit

Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell its movie & event ticketing business

Paytm's UPI market share continues to slide down after RBI crackdown

Paytm drops 3% after Q4 loss broadens; check trading strategy here

Topics :One 97 CommunicationsPaytmdigital payment solutionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story