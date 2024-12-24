Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Pharma dept reprimands AbbVie Healthcare for unethical marketing practices

Pharma dept reprimands AbbVie Healthcare for unethical marketing practices

Company sponsored 'extravagant pleasure trips' abroad of 30 doctors, violating code on pharmaceutical marketing practices

gavel law cases
AbbVie’s arguments failed to satisfy the auditors from the apex committee, which rejected the claims. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Acting on an anonymous complaint, the government's department of pharmaceuticals (DoP) on Monday reprimanded AbbVie Healthcare India for violating ethical marketing practices by sponsoring the "extravagant pleasure trips" abroad of 30 doctors.
 
The department has asked the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to evaluate the liabilities of the company and doctors. It requested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take action against the doctors. The company and the doctors violated ethical marketing practices of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), it said. It is the first instance of a company being pulled up for breach of the code's marketing practices after its notification in March.
 
AbbVie Healthcare India, a subsidiary of US-based AbbVie Inc., was investigated for allegedly spending nearly Rs 1.91 crore on the travel tickets and hotel accommodation of health care professionals (HCP) “for extravagant pleasure trips under the guise of conferences” such as the Aesthetics and Anti-ageing World Congress 2024 in Paris and Monaco. The action violated the UCPMP, which regulates interactions between pharmaceutical companies and HCPs and marks foreign trips, gifts and inducements as unethical marketing.
 
According to an order dated December 23 by the DoP’s apex committee on pharmaceutical marketing practices, the company claimed the trips were connected to improve the HCPs' “knowledge” of anti-ageing products Botox and Juvederm.
 
The order said the company justified its action as common industry practice and claimed that it had a professional service agreement with HCPs to compensate them for their services.
 
Auditors of the apex committee rejected the company's defence. “The agreements entered into by AbbVie do not clarify why such trained HCPs need to be provided with foreign travel to gain knowledge about simple procedures in medical aesthetics, such as administration of Botox and Juvederm,” said the DoP.

Also Read

Senores Pharma IPO sees 13.88 times subscription on day two of bidding

Premium

Despite short-term blip, Sun Pharma remains favourite among investors

Senores pharma IPO subscribed 1.78 times on Day 1, retail demand strong

GST authority imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Cipla for inadmissible credit claim

Senores Pharma sets price band of Rs 372-391 for Rs 582 cr IPO to open Fri

 
It added that AbbVie chose to reject considering remedial action by extending support to underprivileged patients receiving treatment in government hospitals for an amount equivalent to the violations computed by the DoP’s audit team.
 
The committee then issued a reprimand and asked the CBDT and the NMC to assess the violations. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLAT clears Sapphire Media's acquisition of Big 92.7 FM, upholds order

Premium

Siemens stock drops rapidly as management flags growth challenges ahead

Tariff impact: Reliance Jio loses 3.76 million users in October 2024

Razorpay announces ESOPs of Rs 1 lakh each for over 3,000 employees

Google's proposed search result changes get thumbs up from EU airlines

Topics :pharmaceutical firmspharma sctorsPharma

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story