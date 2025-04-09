Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India as tariffs loom; RBI MPC eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to track the weakness in global peers as US tariff related uncertainty continues to roil markets around the world
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to track the weakness in global markets as the deadline to levy US President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners loomed large on Wednesday.
US stock futures dragged on Tuesday, with futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.2 per cent, Nasdaq-100 futures declining 1.8 per cent, and S&P 500 futures pulling back by 1.5 per cent. In the previous session, Wall Street benchmarks has closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.84 per cent to close at 37,645.59, the S&P 500 shedding 1.57 per cent to end at 4,982.77, and the Nasdaq declining 2.15 per cent to close at 15,267.91.
In the Asia Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.72 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was behind by 0.71 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down by 1.35 per cent.
In that backdrop, at 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 22,360, around 270 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
According to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates, technically, on the daily chart, Nifty formed a green candle and sustained above the 22,320 hurdle in the previous session, signalling continued buying interest and strength. "On the upside, 22,800 remains the immediate resistance level, while 22,320 will now act as key support. A decisive move above 22,800 could open the door for further upside. Traders are advised to monitor these key levels for potential trading opportunities," he noted.
Apart from that, investors will also be awaiting the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee's policy rate decision, scheduled for later today, where the central bank is largely expected to slash rates by 25-basis-points, according to experts. READ MORE
Further, the brutal market selloff triggered by US recession fears has cast a doubt over the upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) of LG Electronics India and Ather Energy — both of which were slated to debut later this month. Sources said both companies are now considering a delay following a swift shift in market sentiment amid rising global trade tensions. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses Trump's deadline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to a Reuters report, a White House official has announced that the United States will implement a 104 percent tariff on Chinese goods starting at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday, April 8.
This decision signifies a sharp intensification in the trade conflict between the two nations, as the Trump administration seeks to tackle what it considers unfair trade practices by China. President Trump has consistently accused other countries of exploiting the US economy through stringent tariffs on American products and alleged economic "plundering" in recent weeks. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, April 9: Banks, Auto, Signature Global, NTPC, BPCL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of rate sensitive sectors, such as financials (including banks), automobiles, and real estate players will be in the spotlight on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision later today. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Hindustan Unilever's stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 50 days EMA. Stock has also taken out the previous swing high resistance on the daily chart. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty maintains bearish bias; Two stocks with up to 12% short-term gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock picks: Buy Hindustan Unilever
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock mkt trading guide, Apr 9: RBI MPC outcome, Trump's 104% China tariff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid escalating trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on China, raising the total tariff to 104 per cent, combined with the outcomes of the RBI MPC meeting, persistent FII selling, and weak global cues, Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are expected to face a negative sentiment.
At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures hinted at a gap-down opening, with futures down 288 points at 22,342. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.49 per cent, while the Topix was down 2.30 per cent lower. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.58 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was behind by 0.66 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.07 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Wednesday as investors braced for US President Donald Trump’s country-specific tariffs that are set to come into effect midnight stateside.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.49 per cent, while the Topix was down 2.30 per cent lower. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.58 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was behind by 0.66 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.92 per cent, and the CSI 300 was behind by 0.71 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.07 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
