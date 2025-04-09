Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch Today, April 9: Banks, Auto, Signature Global, NTPC, BPCL

Stocks to Watch Today, April 9: Banks, Auto, Signature Global, NTPC, BPCL

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Max India, NTPC, Phoenix Mills, IRB Infra, Swan Defence, Concord Biotech, Senco Gold, Zee Media, and Jyoti Structures are among top stocks to watch today

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to Watch Today: Shares of rate sensitive sectors, such as financials (including banks), automobiles, and real estate players will be in the spotlight on Wednesday amid the RBI MPC policy decision

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, April 9, 2025: After a brief respite on Tuesday, stock markets today are expected to open lower and trade with caution as US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs are set to come into effective today onwards.
 
The higher reciprocal tariffs, that the US imposed on more than 180 countries based on their trade deficit with the US, will come into effect from Wednesday, April 9, 2025. While some countries, including India, has begun negotiations with the US, some have indulged in retaliatory tariffs. China, for instance, now faces 104 per cent tariffs on US exports after it decided to went ahead with its 34 per cent tariffs on import of US goods.
 
 
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are down over 3 per cent each, while Australia's ASX200 and South Korea's Kospi fell up to 1.3 per cent.
 
Dow Jones Futures, too, were trading with cuts of around 600 points (1.5 per cent), while futures tied to S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 2 per cent each.
 
Back home, GIFT Nifty was trading 273 points lower at 22,358 level. Investors in India will also keep an eye out for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision today.

Also Read

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, April 8: Titan, TaMo, BEL, KPI Green, Adani Ports

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock market trading guide, Apr 8: Trump warns China, Nikkei, FIIs, Q4 nos.

bond markets

Stocks to Watch Today, April 7: RIL, OIL, Tata Motors, IndusInd, Tata Steel

Dividend

High dividend yield stocks: 10 companies to watch for passive gains

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch on Apr 4, 2025: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Avenue Supermarts

 

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

 

Banks, Auto, Real Estate stocks:

Shares of rate sensitive sectors, such as financials (including banks), automobiles, and real estate players will be in the spotlight on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision later today.
 

Chemicals, fisheries, jewellery stocks:

Shares of sectors slapped with US' reciprocal tariffs may come under pressure on Wednesday as the proposed tariffs are set to come into effect from April 9, 2025.
 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price:

BPCL and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, have formed a joint venture (JV) to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India. The JV will also consider projects in green ammonia production and bunkering, emissions reduction for port operations, and other emerging green fuel technologies.
 

Max India share price:

The Board of Directors of Max India will meet on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 to consider the proposal to raise funds by issuing either equity shares or any other securities of the company.
 

The Phoenix Mills share price:

Sharing its March 2025 quarter business update, The Phoenix Mills said its gross residential sales stood at ₹77 crore in Q4FY25 with collections at ₹54 crore. For the whole FY25, its gross residential sales were ₹212 crore and collections ₹219 crore.
 
For the Commercial segment, Phoenix Mills said it completed gross leasing of ~1.90 lakh sq. ft. during FY25 across the operational assets at Mumbai and Vimannagar in Pune. Meanwhile, in the retail segment, the real estate player its Q4FY25 retailer sales across all operational malls stood at ₹3,262 crore, clocking a growth of 15 per cent over Q4FY24. FY25 Consumption stood at ₹13,762 crore, up 21 per cent over FY24.
 

SignatureGlobal (India) share price:

Shares of SignatureGlobal could see some action on Wednesday as the real estate player recorded its highest-ever annual pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore in FY25, logging a 42-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, and surpassing its pre-sales guidance. The company also posted a 41 per cent Y-o-Y jump in annual collections, achieving record collections of ₹4,380 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Signature Global recorded pre-sales of ₹1,620 crore (down 61 per cent Y-o-Y) and collections of ₹1,170 crore (up 16 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25.

Shyam Metalics share price:

Shyam Metalics' Aluminium Foil Volumes rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 5,636 MT in Q4FY25, 27 per cent to 20,791 MT in FY25. For Stainless Steel, the company reported volume growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y in the March 2025 quarter, and 66 per cent Y-o-Y for the entire fiscal year.
 

Senco Gold share price:

The jewellery retailer said that Q4FY25 saw 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth in retail sales and same store sales growth (SSSG) of 18.4 per cent. This helped Senco Gold achieve record revenue of over ₹1,300 crore in Q4FY25. For the whole FY25, Senco Gold's revenue was at record ₹6,200 crore, up 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

NTPC share price:

The company has started commercial operations at the second part capacity of 90 Mw out of 150 Mw Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at the Dayapar plant (Gujarat), under 450-Mw Hybrid Project of NTPC REL.
 

Bank of Maharashtra share price:

The Government of India has allowed Bank of Maharashtra to merge Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank into a single Regional Rural Bank. The merged entity will be called  Maharashtra Gramin Bank, under the sponsorship of BoM.
 

Samvardhana Motherson share price:

MSSL Mideast FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, called Samvardhana Motherson Global Operation FZCO, in United Arab Emirates.
 

Zee Media share price:

The Board of Directors of the company has approved raising of funds by issuance of 5-per cent coupon, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, up to $465,90,000, with a maturity of 10 years on a private placement basis to UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Limited and Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund.
 

Bodhi Tree Multimedia share price:

Bodhitree Multimedia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), worth ₹500 crore, with the Government of Assam to establish a Global Media, and Cultural Hub in Guwahati.
 

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price:

On Tuesday, IRB Infra informed the stock exchanges that its gross toll revenue for the month of March, 2025, increased by approximately 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹556.8 crore. For the entire financial year, the company and its Private InvIT Associate IRB
Infrastructure Trust clocked toll revenue of ₹6,360 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

Home First Finance share price:

Home First Finance opened its fund raising plan via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The company looks to raise up to ₹1,250 crore via QIP. It has fixed the floor price for the Issue at ₹1,019.25 per equity share.
 

Jyoti Structures share price:

As per the latest shareholding pattern shared by Jyoti Structures, ace investor Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake to 2.04 per cent in the company, at the end of March 2025, from 2 per cent at the end of December 2024.
 

Concord Biotech share price:

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Teriflunomide Tablets, 7 mg and 14 mg, which is used for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
 

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries share price:

Swan Defence has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers to improve its indigenous commercial shipbuilding capabilities.

More From This Section

trading, market, stocks

Nifty maintains bearish bias; Two stocks with up to 12% short-term gains

market decline nse bse stock market

Stock mkt trading guide, Apr 9: RBI MPC outcome, Trump's 104% China tariff

PremiumThe shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Tumbling commodity, crude oil prices bad omen for India Inc earnings

PremiumONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Improved prospects, attractive valuation for oil marketing companies

The new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). But it may eat into so

Union AMC plans SIF, AIF, and GIFT City foray, says CEO Madhu Nair

Topics : stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus MARKETS TODAY Market news Indian stock markets Gift Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Global Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon