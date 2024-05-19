Home / Companies / News / PNB Housing Finance expects 17% loan growth on increase in branch network

PNB Housing Finance expects 17% loan growth on increase in branch network

The housing finance company has enough capital to sustain this kind of high growth, PNB Housing Finance managing director Girish Kousgi told PTI

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
The housing finance company opened 100 branches last year, which will help in expanding business including in affordable segment, PNB Housing Finance managing director Girish Kousgi said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNB Housing Finance aims to grow its portfolio by 17 per cent during the current fiscal on the back of the increase in branch network and focus on affordable housing loan.

The housing finance company has enough capital to sustain this kind of high growth, PNB Housing Finance managing director Girish Kousgi told PTI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For the next 2-3 years, he said, "we dont need capital as we just raised capital through the rights issue last year".

Last year, the mortgage firm raised about Rs 2,500 crore from rights issue.

Talking about the strategy to achieve this kind of loan growth, he said, PNB Housing closed the year with the loan book of Rs 63,000 crore and aims to grow it by 17 per cent with focus on affordable segment.


Its affordable housing loan book, which it started 15 months back, stood at Rs 1,790 crore.

However, PNB Housing Finance's corporate loan book shrank 46 per cent in FY24 to Rs 2,052 crore as it was on a balance sheet cleansing exercise.

He said the company would also increase corporate lending this year after three years of pause.

The housing finance company opened 100 branches last year, which will help in expanding business including in affordable segment, he said.

With this, the total number of branches has increased to 300.

He said 50 more branches are going to be added during the current financial year that would be mostly focussed on affordable loan market.

With regard to the outlook on Net Interest Margin (NIM), he said, it would be around 3.5 per cent during the current fiscal.

Also Read

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

PNB: Upsides capped as strong Q3 show, outlook reflected in valuations

PNB Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 1,025 Specialist Officer posts soon

PNB enters top 50 most-valuable stocks' club; overtakes BOB in market cap

Why this fuss about income inequality?

Som Distilleries to invest at least Rs 1,000 crore in three years: CMD

High airfares remain a challenge: Thomas Cook India's Madhavan Menon

DLF rental arm DCCDL's office rental income rises 7% to Rs 3,460 cr in FY24

Drug makers Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US market

Nayara Energy reports 48% jump in petrol sales in Q1, exports drop

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PNB Housing Finance LtdRetail loan growthfinance sector

First Published: May 19 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story