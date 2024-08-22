Power Grid acquires two project special purpose vehicles from PFCCL

Power Grid Corp on Thursday said it has acquired 2 project special purpose vehicles from PFC Consulting Ltd.

The two SPVs are Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Beawar-Mandsaur Transmission Ltd, a company statement said.

Sirohi Transmission shall implement a system comprising establishment of new 765/400 kV sub-station near Sirohi in Rajasthan, 765kV & 400kV D/C transmission lines and associated bays extension works at existing substation in the state.

Beawar-Mandsaur Transmission shall implement a system comprising establishment of 765kV D/C transmission line and associated bays extension works at existing sub-station in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.