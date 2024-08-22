Exchanges impose fines on Hindustan Zinc, others for violating norms

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday said BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of Rs 5.37 lakh each on the company for non-compliance with Sebi regulation relating to number of independent directors on board.
The company said it is making constant efforts and follow-ups are being made with the mines ministry to meet the compliance requirements.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The company has received a notice issued by BSE and NSE dated August 21, 2024, levying fine for non-compliance with Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, w.r.t the Composition of Board of Directors relating to number of independent directors," it said in a filing.
Further, the requirement of the woman independent director on the company's board has already been fulfilled, it said.
At present, there are three independent directors on the company's board.
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV has also been fined Rs 12.74 lakh by BSE and NSE for lack of quorum on its board, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
State-owned KIOCL said stock exchanges BSE and NSE have each levied penalties of Rs 5.36 lakh for non-compliance.
The bourses have imposed fines on the pellet maker for non-compliance with Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that is, half of the company's board was not independent, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.
More From This Section
"NSE and BSE have levied fine of Rs 536,900 each (incl. GST) on the company," KIOCL said in the filing.
"The company has clarified to stock exchanges that it is a government company and as per the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, the power to appoint Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company vests with the President of India (including Independent Directors)," it added.
All members of the company's board of directors are appointed by the Centre through the Ministry of Steel.
The non-compliance regarding the composition of the Board was neither due to any negligence/ default on the part of the company nor within the control of KIOCL's management/ board, the company said.
Further, KIOCL said it is making continuous efforts to meet the compliance requirements. It has requested the government to nominate a requisite number of Independent Directors on the company's board.
Once the government notifies the appointment of independent directors, the company shall comply with the requirements of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015