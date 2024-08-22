Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / PSUs set to issue long term bonds worth Rs 5,000 cr to meet investor demand

PSUs set to issue long term bonds worth Rs 5,000 cr to meet investor demand

None of the companies replied to Reuters emails seeking comments. The merchant bankers did not want to be named because they are not authorized to talk to media

Bond market
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in September, while many traders eye rate cut from Reserve Bank of India in December. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian state-run companies are poised to raise about 50 billion rupees ($595.61 million) through long-term securities over the next two weeks, as falling government bond yields and reduced state debt supply leave investors starved for opportunities.

At least four state-run firms-THDC India, NHPC, India Infrastructure Finance, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency - which have not been frequent issuers, are set to tap the market with bond offerings ranging from 10 to 15 years, according to three merchant bankers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

None of the companies replied to Reuters emails seeking comments. The merchant bankers did not want to be named because they are not authorized to talk to media.

"Since government bond yields have eased and even long-tenor yields are below 7%, insurance companies that have been seeing regular inflows are keen to add longer duration highly rated papers in their portfolios," said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.

India's 10-year bond yields have stayed around 6.85%, while 15-year bond yield is at 6.90%. The 30-year and 40-year bond yields are around 6.97%-7.00%.

Companies have funding needs, and rather than waiting for the second half, they are capitalizing on strong investor appetite and improving liquidity conditions, said one of the bankers involved in the deals.

Government bond yields have eased on bets that interest rate cycle is set to turn initially in U.S. followed by India.

More From This Section

Adani family to sell up to 3% stake in Ambuja Cements, raising $500 million

Post-India exit, Chennai brains key to Ford's top-selling models globally

Premium

Cricket likely to play spoilsport in Walt Disney-Reliance merger

IT firm Ahead opens new office in Hyderabad, set to hire 500 staff by 2025

ONDC integrates nine LSPs, three lenders to extend credit to customers

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in September, while many traders eye rate cut from Reserve Bank of India in December.

"In a falling interest rate regime, investors will have to look out for window of opportunities to earn additional returns wherever possible," Star Health's Srivastava added.

Currently, the corporate bond yield curve is slightly inverted, with long duration bond yields marginally lower than short-end.

Sandeep Yadav, head of fixed income at DSP Mutual Fund, expects the corporate bond yield curve to remain flat, adding that even if the yield curve steepens, longer maturities will offer greater profit for the same yield movement compared to shorter maturities due to their higher duration.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

Premium

Minimum public shareholding: The PSU compliance game of whack-a-mole

SBI Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 0.9% to Rs 17,035 cr, NII up 5.7%

Govt exempts PSUs from meeting public shareholding norms for 2 years

Most of the PSUs in Chhattisgarh are in very bad shape: CAG report

Topics :PSUsBondsFundraising

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story