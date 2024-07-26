Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / PowerGrid Q1 results: Net profit up 3.52% at Rs 3,723.92 cr as income rises

PowerGrid Q1 results: Net profit up 3.52% at Rs 3,723.92 cr as income rises

During the quarter, its total income rose to Rs 11,279.59 crore from Rs 11,257.60 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal

Power grid
The company also reduced its expenses to Rs 6,643.07 crore from Rs 6,688.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) on Friday posted a 3.52 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore for the June quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 3,597.16 crores profit for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the quarter, its total income rose to Rs 11,279.59 crore from Rs 11,257.60 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company also reduced its expenses to Rs 6,643.07 crore from Rs 6,688.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LS poll impact: PSU shares in free fall mode; most stocks hit lower circuit

PSU stocks climb up to 9% as exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP

Powergrid board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via bonds

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: 78-member Indian team to be present, Parade starts at 11 PM

Costlier term cover: Opt for high claim settlement with low premium

Topics :PowerGridQ1 resultsPower Grid Corpcorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story