Prasar Bharati's new OTT 'Waves' brings back TV nostalgia: Here's how

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has stepped into the over-the-top (OTT) space with the launch of its new app ‘Waves’ . Unveiled during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa earlier this week, the platform aims to bring old and new Indian shows to the OTT format and is being promoted as ‘Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar’. The platform will not only bring in fresh content but will also revive classic shows such as Ramayan and Shaktimaan.

“As a national broadcaster, it is our duty to make clean family entertainment reach all sections of society,” said Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, while addressing a press conference on Waves OTT.

What is Waves?

Waves is a digital platform developed by Prasar Bharati. It aims to cater to India’s growing demand for streaming services, as stated by the broadcaster in its official release.

What does Waves offer?

It offers a wide range of content, including live TV, video on demand, games, radio streaming, and e-commerce options via the ONDC network. Its offerings include:

On-demand content: Movies, shows, ebooks, and historical visuals Live events: Religious programmes, cricket tournaments, and other big events Games: Suitable for all age groups Online Shopping options

Currently, the app provides access to around 65 live channels, including private broadcasters such as ABP News, India Today, Republic, and NDTV India, alongside Doordarshan and Aakashvani.

The content spans more than 10 genres, from infotainment and cultural programming to news and games.

Waves brings back Doordarshan classics

One of Waves’ key features is its vast archive of classic Doordarshan programmes, such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Shaktimaan. It features original productions like Kakbhushundi Ramayana, which draws from over 350 global versions of the Ramayana. The platform aims to bring a sense of nostalgia while introducing modern adaptations like Fauji 2.0, a reimagining of the iconic 1980s show that launched Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

Other exclusive content includes ‘Kicking Balls’, produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga Kapoor, and family dramas such as Thode Door Thode Paas and thrillers like Bhed Bharam.

It also includes popular animation series like Chhota Bheem and Tenali Rama, as well as live-streamed events like Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti from Ayodhya. Additionally, Waves will carry the upcoming US Premier League Cricket Tournament live.

CEO of Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi said, “There is a need for the public broadcaster to remain present in all platforms as we have to make information and content available for the audiences all across our large country.” The medium allows Indians to immerse back into the culture, especially those who have moved away from their roots, but want to stay connected, he said.

Cost and pricing of Waves

The app is free to download from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with most content available at no cost. Only selected premium features may require payment, making it accessible to a broad audience. This includes:

Platinum Plan (Rs 999 per year) Diamond Plan (Rs 350 per year, Rs 85 for 3 months, or Rs 30 per month) Gold Plan (Rs 350 per year, Rs 85 for 3 months, or Rs 30 per month)

Subscriptions need to be purchased via the official website (waves.pb) since the app doesn’t yet support in-app payments.