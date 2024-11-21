Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES to provide 'clean family entertainment'

Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, on Wednesday launched its own OTT platform, 'Waves'.

The app, available on Android and iOS, aims to deliver diverse content under the tagline "Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar."

The platform was launched by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where he called it a significant moment for the Indian entertainment industry.

As per a press note shared by Waves, the chief minister, during the launch said, "I am very happy to see the diverse range of content on the platform, including films and content across languages, especially Konkani."

'Waves' offers content in over 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Assamese, across genres such as infotainment, gaming, education, and shopping. It features 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand, free-to-play games, and even online shopping in collaboration with ONDC.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, "Waves OTT is a significant step in the government's Digital India vision. It bridges the digital media and entertainment divide by providing rural audiences access to content via BharatNet."

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, mentioned that 'Waves' is designed as a "one-stop hub" for family-friendly entertainment, education, and shopping.

"It provides clean content for families, kids, and youth while showcasing India's rich cultural heritage," he said.

CEO Gaurav Dwivedi added that the OTT platform aims to support young creators. "It opens its platform to content creators like National Creator Awardees Kamiya Jani, RJ Raunac, and others. We've also partnered with film schools like FTII and Annapurna for student films," he added.

'Waves' will screen new films and shows during IFFI 2024, including 'Roll No.52' by Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, 'Fauji 2.0' starring Gauhar Khan, and Guneet Monga Kapoor's 'Kicking Balls'. Other offerings include music shows, animations like 'Chota Bheem', and crime thrillers.

Live content includes 'Mann Ki Baat', Ayodhya's Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti, and international events like the US Premier League Cricket Tournament. Waves has also partnered with CDAC for a cyber-security awareness campaign.