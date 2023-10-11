Home / Companies / News / Pricol announces technology, supply partnership with China-based firm

Pricol announces technology, supply partnership with China-based firm

The company said it will source components and/or sub-assemblies from Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics as part of the supply arrangement

Automotive technology firm Pricol Ltd on Wednesday announced a partnership with China-based Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics for Driver Information System (DIS), including e-cockpit, heads up display, for vehicle segments.

The company said it has entered into a co-operation agreement for technology and supply of parts and systems with the overseas firm, which will support it exclusively on the projects identified for such collaboration.

The company said it will source components and/or sub-assemblies from Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics as part of the supply arrangement.

"We are confident that our efforts will help in providing state-of-the-art solutions in the DIS space, where Pricol has a dominant position in the Indian market.

"Pricol's domain expertise combined with Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics's technological prowess marks a significant step towards achieving a vision of enhancing the driving experience for Indian customers," Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said.

Suihua City (China)-headquartered Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics manufactures DIS, control panels, e-cockpit solutions and displays for automotive and industrial applications.

Pricol Ltd, a leading domestic automotive technology company, has two verticals -- driver information and connected vehicle solution as well as actuation, control and fluid management system.

