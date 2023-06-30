Recipe for Keki Mistry's secret sauce: Growth seasoned with governance

While it may technically be the end of an era for the institution he led that went on to become the largest mortgage lender, his pioneering work on housing finance and profitable growth segued into governance standards will endure.

After taking a calculated risk to join a financial sector start-up — Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) — in the early Eighties, Keki M Mistry hangs up his boots as its vice-chairman (V-C) and chief executive officer (CEO) at the close of June, capping an over four-decade career.