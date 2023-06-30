Home loan pioneer finds a new home: HDFC journey will complete on July 1

Housing Finance Development Corporation Ltd, commonly known as HDFC, which pioneered retail home loans in the country almost half a century ago, decided to move to a new home at the beginning of last financial year.
HDFC announced its decision to merge with HDFC Bank, in which the former had 19 per cent as promoter. HDFC Investments, which too is classified as promoter group, has another 6.59 per cent.
The decision to merge with the largest private sector bank had been in the works for some years. As regulatory arbitrage narrowed over the years between banks and non-banking finance companies, HDFC realised it was time for the reverse merger, which had support from the regulator too.
Established on October 17, 1977, the first home loan was disbursed in 1978 to D B Remedios in Bombay, now Mumbai. That was also the year the company decided to go public with an issue of equity shares of Rs 10 crore.
The journey will complete on July 1, 2023, the date on which the merger with HDFC Bank comes into effect.
There are several milestones achieved between these two dates.
In these years, HDFC ventured into various businesses -- from insurance to mutual funds to education loans. In 1994, HDFC received in-principle approval to set up a private commercial bank. HDFC Bank went on to become, over the next two decades, not just the largest private-sector bank but also the largest credit card issuer, by a margin. The home loan provider financed over 9.3 million housing units, till the end of FY22.
On Friday, ahead of the merger with HDFC, HDFC Bank ranks as the most valuable bank in India with a market cap of Rs. 9.52 trillion (India’s third-most valuable company), above ICICI Bank’s Rs. 6.54 trillion and State Bank of India’s Rs. 5.11 trillion.
One of the key reasons for the success of HDFC is an efficient and low-cost operating model. The home-loan market has become intensely competitive in the last decade or so, with more and more banks offering such products. HDFC was extremely sensitive to competition and it reacted almost on a real-time basis on loan pricing.
Despite competition, the corporation never sacrificed on the spreads, which hovered around 2 per cent for many years now.
HDFC also maintained its asset quality throughout the cycles, particularly in the last decade, when many banks saw their non-performing assets surging.
Both HDFC and HDFC Bank have received investors’ appreciation for the merger. The asset base of the merged entity is Rs 31.92 trillion, as of March 31, 2023.