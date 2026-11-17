Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced plans to launch its dining subscription programme, Radisson Dining, in India from December 1.

As the hospitality chain looks to deepen its engagement with local consumers and generate additional revenue from its food and beverage (F&B) business beyond hotel stays.

TLC DigiTech will support digital reservations, the use of membership benefits and reporting under the partnership. The membership will have three options including Classic, Signature and Signature Plus.

The classic subscription would provide dining benefits, Signature will combine dining benefits with hotel stay benefits, while the Signature Plus subscription would offer an enhanced version of dining and stay benefits.

Federico J. González, chief executive officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “By developing a more direct relationship with diners, we can strengthen engagement, drive incremental F&B demand and further enhance the role of Radisson Rewards in the everyday lives of our guests.” In addition, members will be eligible for discounts of up to 25 per cent on F&B for up to 10 guests at participating hotels, with 25 per cent off on spa services. The programme will also offer exclusive Members Day benefits every Wednesday, including 50 per cent off on food and 25 per cent off on beverages. Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “The programme also gives our hotels a more direct relationship with local diners, creating value beyond the traditional stay.”