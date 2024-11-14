Rapido reports 2.5x increase in gross order value to Rs 2,461 cr in Q2FY25

Rapido, the low-cost mobility platform, reported a 2.5x increase in gross order value (GOV), reaching Rs 2,461 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 977 crore in Q2FY24.

The number of ride orders doubled year-on-year to 207 million. Alongside these gains, the company strategically optimised its fixed costs, achieving a 50 per cent reduction on a per-unit basis without increasing its overall budget. This efficiency allowed Rapido to narrow its quarterly loss to Rs 17 crore in Q2FY25, a significant improvement over the Rs 74 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company said this strong performance is a result of Rapido’s ability to not only increase market share but also build long-term value through its scalable and sustainable business model. The company’s daily ride volume now averages 2.6 million, serving 17 million passengers monthly through about 2 million drivers.

Snapshot of Last Two Years' Performance Particulars Units FY22 FY23 FY24 YoY Growth Orders Mn 103 307 445 1.5x GOV Crs 680 2,419 4,257 1.8x Revenue Crs 145 443 648 1.5x Loss Crs -440 -675 -370 -45% The company’s expansion of cab services in January has broadened its service portfolio. Additionally, the introduction of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model empowered driver-partners by enhancing their earning potential, resulting in a more stable driver base. Rapido’s diversified offerings across bike taxis, autos, and cabs cater to a wide range of commuter needs. The firm is focusing on driving operational efficiencies through growth initiatives at 50 per cent reduction in fixed cost per order and making strategic, purposeful investments in new categories and marketing campaigns.

Last year’s performance is underscored by a 2-times increase in Gross Order Value (GOV), which increased to Rs 4,257 crore in FY24 from Rs 2,419 crore in FY23. This growth was fueled by a 1.5x rise in ride orders, reaching nearly half a billion rides in FY24. The company said its ability to achieve these results amidst a competitive landscape reflects its deep understanding of market needs and its agile operational approach.

More From This Section

Rapido said its growth trajectory in FY24 was driven by a robust combination of service expansion and strategic marketing investments. It also maintained a disciplined approach to cost management. By identifying and optimising key cost areas, the company strengthened its operations, achieving a leaner and more resilient structure.

Rapido’s strategic focus will continue to be on sustainable growth, maintaining its low-cost, high-efficiency approach while expanding its service offerings. The company plans to invest in innovations across its three primary categories – bike, auto, and cab services – to cater to a wider spectrum of commuter needs.