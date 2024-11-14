Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 5-0 THA 3rd Quarter

The defending champions, India, will look to confirm their place in the knockout stage of the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy when they take the field against the Thailand women’s team in their third match on Thursday, November 14.
The women in blue have so far won two out of two games played this season and are currently in the second spot in the points table behind China due to goal difference. A win against Thailand on Thursday will mean they will have nine points in three games, which will be more than enough to see them through to the semifinals.
However, if India want to ensure their victory, they will have to work on their penalty stroke conversion, an aspect they have been failing to capitalise on at the moment.
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: India in lead at half-time
India adds two more goal to thier tally in second quarter to end the first half with 5-0 in lead over Thailand.
5:29 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Thailand clueless
9" 2nd QTR: Thaliand are looking helpless against India's relentless attacks as they are still trailing 0-4 against the defending champions.
5:15 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: India in lead after first quarter
India kept the pressure on Thailand to end the first quarter with 3-0 in lead.
5:02 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: India in lead
5": India starts aggressively against Thailand in the first quareter of the match and gets in lead under 5 minutes.
Score: IND 1-0 THA (1st Quarter)
4:46 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Match underway
The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Thailand is now underway
4:44 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Match to begin soon
The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Thailand will kick-off at 4:45 PM IST.
4:20 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Other matches today
In other matches today, Malaysia beat Korea by 2-1 and China beat Japan also by the same scoreline.
4:04 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Chance to seal semifinal spot
India will have the chance to seal the semifinal spot if they win the game today against Thailand.
3:48 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Thailand. India will aim to seal their place in the semifinals with a win today, while Thailand will hope to keep their chances alive. But who will prevail? Stay tuned to find out.