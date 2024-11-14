Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 5-0 THA 3rd Quarter

ALSO READ: Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy full schedule, timing, live streaming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand head-to-head Total matches: 8

India won: 8

Thailand won: 0

Draw: 0 Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand playing 11 India probable 11: Sharmila Devi, Savita Punia, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Thailand probable 11: Jenjira Kijpakdee, Suwapat Konthong, Theppawan Khongwichien, Kunjira Inpa, Sudarat Noo-Keaw, Natthakarn Aunjai, Supansa Samanso, Songkran Pasawat, Anongnat Piresram, Trinetr Jirapitisatja, Siraya Yimkrajang Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand live telecast in India Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand live streaming in India Sony Liv will stream the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Thailand match in India on its application and website. DD Sports will telecast the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Thailand match live in India. India have a 100 per cent win record over Thailand in head-to-head competition. However, if India want to ensure their victory, they will have to work on their penalty stroke conversion, an aspect they have been failing to capitalise on at the moment.

The women in blue have so far won two out of two games played this season and are currently in the second spot in the points table behind China due to goal difference. A win against Thailand on Thursday will mean they will have nine points in three games, which will be more than enough to see them through to the semifinals.