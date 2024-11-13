Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bigger than Musk's X, Seven & i's offer to rank among top buyout deals

Bigger than Musk's X, Seven & i's offer to rank among top buyout deals

A successful transaction would surpass what KKR & Co. and TPG Capital paid to take over Energy Future Holdings Corp., formerly known as TXU Corp

Seven & i
The deal may be hard to pull off given its size, and will likely not proceed if the Canada-based company backs off. | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Jinshan Hong and Karthikeyan Sundaram 
An offer worth around ¥9 trillion ($58 billion) from the management of Seven & i Holdings Co. to take itself private exceeds the value of the biggest buyouts involving private equity or the management. 
A successful transaction would surpass what KKR & Co. and TPG Capital paid to take over Energy Future Holdings Corp., formerly known as TXU Corp, Bloomberg-compiled data shows. It will also be bigger than billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of Twitter — a deal that isn’t counted as a leveraged buyout for lack of management or PE participation. 
  The proposal would be funded by Japan’s biggest banks, Itochu Corp. and the founding Ito family, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It could be offered as an option for shareholders should Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. become more aggressive with its pursuit of Seven & i and make a tender offer, the people said. 
 
While the management offer marks a unified resistance to Couche-Tard’s approach, the deal may be hard to pull off given its size, and will likely not proceed if the Canada-based company backs off.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Seven & i stock rises after report of Couche-Tard raising buyout bid by 20%

Couche-Tard considers raising offer price for Seven & i after buyout talks

Aim for 60-40 ratio, where 40% is green, rest is fossil by 2032: NTPC CMD

Premium

Subsidy fuel running low, electric two-wheeler firms race against time

South Africa vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20:Tilak Varma's maiden century takes India to 219

Topics :Elon MuskBuyout dealsTwitter

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story