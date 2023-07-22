Home / Companies / News / Ray-Ban, Oakley maker accused in lawsuit of inflating prices 1,000%

Ray-Ban, Oakley maker accused in lawsuit of inflating prices 1,000%

The consumers claim the unlawful collusion was concealed by an arrangement between the companies to keep the terms of their agreements from being publicly disclosed

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 7:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Joel Rosenblatt


The French-Italian owner of the Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear brands was sued for allegedly scheming with competitors to inflate prices by as much as 1,000%.
 
Paris-based EssilorLuxottica SA, the world’s largest eyewear company, is the “instigator and primary enforcer” of the price-fixing scheme in the US market, forming illegal agreements with Frames for America Inc. and For Eyes Optical Co., among others, according to the consumer antitrust complaint filed Friday in San Francisco federal court as a proposed class action.

The complaint also alleges that EssilorLuxottica’s vision benefits subsidiary, EyeMed, has formed anticompetitive agreements with thousands of eyecare providers to “channel millions of consumers into purchasing the conglomerate’s over-priced eyewear.” The consumers claim the unlawful collusion was concealed by an arrangement between the companies to keep the terms of their agreements from being publicly disclosed.

EssilorLuxottica didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

About 20 other luxury eyewear makers were also named as defendants in the suit.

The case is Fathmath v. EssilorLuxottica S.A., 23-cv-3626, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

LIVE: Maharashtra's new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning dept

Twitter faces more lawsuits over unpaid rent for US HQ, UK office

Fox News is settled, but Dominion still has many lawsuits from 2020

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders who lost $1.7 bn in UBS deal file lawsuits

Union Bank of India eyes recoveries worth Rs 16,000 crore in FY24

Ati Motors raises $10.85 million in funding round led by True Ventures

Back in action: Krypton's BGMI hits 40 million downloads in 6 weeks

HDFC Life to get biz opportunities from HDFC merger, says Deepak Parekh

NCLT clears Lavasa Corporation takeover by Darwin Platform Infrastructure

Topics :LawsuitsFrance

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story