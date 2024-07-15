Rays Power Infra receives projects worth Rs 833 cr in June quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:55 PM IST
Rays Power Infra on Monday said it has secured new projects worth Rs 833 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Rays Power Infra is a turnkey solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services player.

These projects add over 680 MW to the company's existing portfolio, according to a statement.
 

The company acquired new projects valued at Rs 833 crore in the April-June quarter, it said in a statement.

"Securing these projects is a significant step towards our quarterly targets and long-term goals. We remain committed to delivering high-quality projects and maintaining our growth momentum to achieve our ambitious targets," Pawan Sharma, Whole-Time Director of Rays Power Infra, said.

The company did not provide any further details related to the projects.
 

Topics :Power Sectorinfrastructure

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

