Rays Power Infra receives projects worth Rs 833 cr in June quarter

Rays Power Infra on Monday said it has secured new projects worth Rs 833 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Rays Power Infra is a turnkey solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services player.

These projects add over 680 MW to the company's existing portfolio, according to a statement.



The company acquired new projects valued at Rs 833 crore in the April-June quarter, it said in a statement.

"Securing these projects is a significant step towards our quarterly targets and long-term goals. We remain committed to delivering high-quality projects and maintaining our growth momentum to achieve our ambitious targets," Pawan Sharma, Whole-Time Director of Rays Power Infra, said.

The company did not provide any further details related to the projects.



