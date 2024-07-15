Waaree Renewable Technologies receives Rs 90 cr solar power project

"WAAREERTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said. (Photo: Reuters)

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it has received a Rs 90-crore solar power project to be developed on a turnkey basis.

The project is scheduled to be completed in ongoing financial year 2024-25, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) said in an exchange filing.



"WAAREERTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said.

The order values Rs 90.29 crore excluding taxes, it added.

The company did not disclose the name of the entity that awarded the project.



