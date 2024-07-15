Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Waaree Renewable Technologies receives Rs 90 cr solar power project

The project is scheduled to be completed in ongoing financial year 2024-25, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) said in an exchange filing

solar energy, solar, solar panel

"WAAREERTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it has received a Rs 90-crore solar power project to be developed on a turnkey basis.
The project is scheduled to be completed in ongoing financial year 2024-25, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) said in an exchange filing.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"WAAREERTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said.
The order values Rs 90.29 crore excluding taxes, it added.
The company did not disclose the name of the entity that awarded the project.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Rajasthan govt aims to produce 30 Gw of solar power by the end of FY25

Solar power, Solar PV, Adani

Rajasthan plans 30 Gw solar power by FY25-end; aims to become self-reliant

NHPC Solar

Jakson Green inks pact with NHPC for supply of 400 MW solar power

Premiumcrude oil

Parlous state of Indian refining segment threatens clean energy projects

Electric vehicle, EV

IIT-Jodhpur develops special adaptor to charge EVs using solar panels

Topics : solar power energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon