RBI approves Aurionpro Payments plea to become online payment aggregator

The authorisation from the apex bank enables the company to operate as an online payment aggregator to provide digital payments services to merchants across the country

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The Mumbai-based technology solutions company caters to the needs of banking, mobility, payments and government sectors. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Aurionpro Payment Solutions on Thursday said it has received Reserve Bank's nod to operate as an online payment aggregator via its payment gateway brand AuroPay.

"Aurionpro Payment Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of Aurionpro...has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Online Payment aggregator under the Payments Settlements Act, 2007, through its payments brand AuroPay," a company statement said.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions settled at Rs 2,669.40 apiece on Thursday on the BSE, up 4.94 per cent from the previous close.

Topics :RBIOnline payments

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

