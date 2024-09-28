REC raises $500 million via green bond to support renewable energy projects

State-owned REC Ltd on Saturday said it has raised $500 million through green dollar bonds to support various renewable energy projects.

The 5-year note has a coupon rate of 4.75 per cent per annum to be paid semi-annually and the maturity date of September 27, 2029. This is the first US dollar bond issuance from an Indian public sector enterprise in 2024, REC said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The latest fund raise was part of $10 billion global medium-term programme of the company.

The proceeds will be used to finance eligible green projects, in accordance with REC's Green Finance Framework as per green bond principles of Climate Bond Initiative, London and RBI's ECB guidelines, with a second-party opinion from Sustainable Fitch, it said.