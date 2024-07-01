Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / REC loan sanctions grow 24% to Rs 1.12 trn in Q1; Rs 40k cr for renewables

Loan disbursements rose 27.89 per cent to Rs 43,652 crore in the period under review

Photo: REC Limited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said it sanctioned Rs 1,12,747 crore worth of loans during April-June FY25, posting a year-on-year growth of 24.17 per cent.

It had sanctioned Rs 90,797 crore as loan during the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Loan disbursements rose 27.89 per cent to Rs 43,652 crore in the period under review.

During June quarter FY25, Rs 39,655 crore was sanctioned for renewable energy projects, up 58.72 per cent from the year-ago period. Loan disbursements more than doubled to Rs 5,351 crore from Rs 1,534 crore.

REC, under Ministry of Power, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) focusing on power sector financing in India.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

