REC to raise about Rs 3,500 crore via yen-denominated green bonds

The bonds will issued as part of REC's $10-billion global medium-term note programme, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Friday announced it will raise 61.1 billion yens (about Rs 3,500 crore) through issuance of green bonds.

The bonds will issued as part of REC's USD 10-billion global medium-term note programme, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Giving the break-up of each note, the company said a five-year bond worth 31 billion yens will have a coupon rate of 1.67 per cent, a 27.4-billion yen paper with maturity in 5.25 years will have a coupon rate of 1.79 per cent, and another 2.7-billion yen bond having maturity period of 10 years will carry a coupon rate of 2.20 per cent.

These bonds will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC, the company said.

REC said the net proceeds from these notes will be used to finance green projects in accordance with the REC's Green Finance Framework and the external commercial borrowing guidelines and directions of the Reserve Bank of lndia (RBI).

REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company focussed on power sector lending in India.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

