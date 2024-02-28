Home / Companies / News / Reliance Capital to be delisted from stock exchanges, shares drop 4.46%

Reliance Capital to be delisted from stock exchanges, shares drop 4.46%

RCL said that the National Company Law Tribunal in its approved resolution plan for the company is contemplating delisting of existing equity shares from the exchanges

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) announced on Wednesday that its shares might be delisted from stock exchanges as part of the approved resolution plan.

Trading in the stock has been restricted. Shares of Reliance Capital last traded on February 26 when they declined 4.46 per cent to Rs 11.79.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the exchange filing, it was noted that the proposed steps to achieve the minimum public shareholding, as per the incoming investor or acquirer, were deemed not applicable. This decision is in line with the approved resolution plan, which outlines the delisting of existing equity shares.

Following the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order and following the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Delisting of Equity Shares Regulations, 2021, RCL's equity shares are scheduled for delisting from stock exchanges.

"The equity shares of RCL will stand delisted from the stock exchanges in accordance with the order of the NCLT read with Sebi Delisting of Equity Shares Regulations, 2021. The liquidation value of the equity shareholders of RCL is nil, and hence, equity shareholders will not be entitled to receive any payment, and no offer will be made to any shareholder of RCL," the company stated.

"The entire existing share capital of RCL is proposed to be cancelled and extinguished for nil consideration by virtue of the NCLT approval order, such that IIHL and/or the Implementing Entity, and its nominees, are the only shareholders of the corporate debtor. The stock exchanges shall take all necessary actions to delist the equity shares of RCL in accordance with the approved resolution plan read with applicable law, including, but not limited to, the Sebi (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021, as amended, and shall pass necessary orders/directions to this effect," it added.
 
On Tuesday, the NCLT approved the resolution plan put forth by IndusInd International Holdings, an affiliate of the Hinduja Group, for Reliance Capital.

This approval marks a significant milestone in Reliance Capital's ongoing efforts to navigate through its financial difficulties.

The endorsed resolution plan, valued at Rs 9,650 crore, was first proposed by IndusInd International Holdings in June 2023 during the second bidding phase for Reliance Capital.

Also Read

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

Hinduja nears Rs 4,000 cr borrowing deal for Reliance Capital acquisition

RBI approves Hinduja Group directors on board of bankrupt Reliance Capital

Bankers await closure of Reliance Cap acquisition by Hinduja Group

Reliance Jio's Hathway, Hinduja arm in race to acquire Siti Networks

Pakistani hackers attack Burger Singh website; company responds with humour

Eli Lilly expects to launch obesity drug in India next year, says CEO

Kedaara set to raise raising $1.7 billion for India's biggest PE fund

Skoda Auto plans to enter mass market of electric vehicles segment in India

Adani holds Singapore meeting for first dollar bond since Hindenburg crisis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance Capitalstock exchangesharesBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story