Reliance General Insurance launches new policy for overseas treatment

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) on Saturday said it has launched a new policy to make global healthcare accessible to Indians.

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
The policy, Reliance Health Global, provides comprehensive cover not only within the borders of India but across the world, RGICL said in a statement.

The policy will cover expenses for overseas treatment, including critical illnesses like cancer and bypass surgery, it added.

It also encompasses travel, accommodation, and end-to-end Visa and assistance services, addressing emergencies like lost passports or emergency cash, apart from sum-insured coverage of up to USD 1 million, the company said.

The new product also offers benefits ranging from air ambulance to organ donor expenses with no restrictions on room rent.

"As India globalises and a lot of Indians keep travelling abroad for work or leisure it's imperative to remove their pain of buying multiple policies separately for India and overseas," Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain said.

Reliance General Insurance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, is one of India's leading general insurance companies.

The company offers a well-rounded and comprehensive bouquet of products, including motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

