Reliance Industries shares rally for third day; hit fresh 52-week high

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, hitting their fresh 52-week high during intra-day trade.

In three days, the stock of the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (mcap) has jumped 3.69 per cent. The company's market valuation has rallied by Rs 68,269.06 crore in three days to reach Rs 19,21,434.54 crore.

On Wednesday, the stock climbed 0.62 per cent to settle at Rs 2,840 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 1.15 per cent to reach its fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,855.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rallied 0.75 per cent to end at Rs 2,841.85. During intra-day trade, the stock registered a gain of 1.26 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,856.

Rallying for the fifth day running on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 302.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at its new record closing high of 67,097.44 points. The NSE Nifty gained 83.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at its lifetime closing high of 19,833.15 points.

So far in July, the market heavyweight stock has jumped over 11 per cent on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the NSE will conduct a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries Ltd on July 20 on account of the demerger of its financial services business, Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd.

The spun-off entity, Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL), will be renamed as Jio Financial Services (JFSL).