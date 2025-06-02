Reliance Infra says made full payment of ₹92.68 cr, NCLT order infructuous

Reliance Infrastructure on Monday said it has made the full payment of Rs 92.68 crore to Dhursar Solar Power Pvt Ltd towards claims of tariff, making the initiation of insolvency proceedings infructuous.

"The company has made full payment of Rs 92.68 crore to Dhursar Solar Power Private Limited, towards claim of tariff as per the Energy Purchase Agreement with the company," Reliance Infra said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said it will appeal before the NCLAT and will seek withdrawal of the Order dated May 30, 2025, passed by NCLT Mumbai for initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process.