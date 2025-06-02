Home / Companies / News / Delta Electronics signs deal with Ventus Energy to reduce carbon footprint

Delta Electronics signs deal with Ventus Energy to reduce carbon footprint

Delta Electronics would source a combined 9.6 million units of wind power annually to power its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu

Delta Electronics signs deal with Ventus Energy to reduce carbon footprint
This move is expected to reduce the company's dependence on fossil fuel-based electricity and cut approximately 6,979 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Energy and power management solutions provider Delta Electronics India announced on Monday that it has signed a power purchase agreement with Ventus Energy Consultancy to reduce its carbon footprint in the country.
 
A power purchase agreement is a long-term deal between a power supplier and a power consumer. It outlines the terms of electricity sale, including the price, volume, and duration of the agreement.
 
Delta Electronics would source a combined 9.6 million units of wind power annually to power its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu, stated the agreement.
 
This move is expected to reduce the company's dependence on fossil fuel-based electricity and cut approximately 6,979 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
 
"Integrating renewable energy into our operations aligns our growth with India's climate goals and accelerates our global net-zero vision. Collaborations like these are key to building a resilient and responsible energy ecosystem," said Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India. 
 
The electricity would be sourced from wind farms located in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tiruppur districts through a 12-year agreement signed with the state electricity board — Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).
 
"These PPAs are more than transactions — they are part of a long-term strategy to decarbonise our operations and contribute meaningfully to India's green transition. They also reaffirm our commitments under global frameworks like RE100 and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)," the company’s Managing Director Niranjan Nayak said.
 
Delta Electronics has built 35 certified green buildings and operates two data centres globally. By collaborating with Ventus Energy Consultancy, Delta Electronics is promoting a cross-industry model for renewable energy partnerships.
 
Ventus Energy Consultancy Director P Vijayabaskaran, on the association with Delta Electronics, said: "With over 15 years of experience in renewable energy and a portfolio managing 750+ MW of wind and solar assets across Tamil Nadu, Ventus Energy Consultancy is proud to support Delta Electronics in its journey toward industrial decarbonisation."
 
"As Delta's renewable energy demand grows, we are committed to enabling this scale-up through strategic power procurement and regulatory alignment," he added.
 

Topics :Deltaenergy sectorCO2 emissionsrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

