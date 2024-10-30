Reliance Jio tops in mobile data traffic globally, driven by 5G adoption

Reliance Jio has reaffirmed its dominance as the top mobile data provider globally for the third consecutive quarter, showcasing impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth that surpasses its international rivals, the company announced on Wednesday.

While China Mobile reported a modest 2 per cent YoY increase in data traffic, Jio's growth soared to 24 per cent. Close competitors include China Telecom, which also recorded a 24 per cent rise, and India's Airtel at 23 per cent. This significant discrepancy highlights Jio's robust performance amidst a notable slowdown in China Mobile's growth throughout 2024, enabling Jio to secure its title as the largest mobile data carrier worldwide.

Role of 5G technology

This trend emphasises the critical impact of 5G technology as a growth driver in emerging markets like India. Jio noted that both itself and Airtel have effectively utilised 5G deployments to enhance data consumption among users. In contrast, the effects of 5G on mobile data traffic growth in China appear to be less significant.

Jio’s growing 5G network

In the second quarter of FY25, Jio reported that around 148 million subscribers have transitioned to its 5G network, representing roughly 34 per cent of the company's total wireless data traffic. This figure marks a steady rise from previous quarters, showing the swift adoption of 5G services. As a result, Jio has cultivated the largest 5G user base of any telecom operator outside of China.

What is Jio’s total data traffic

Jio's overall data traffic hit approximately 45 exabytes in the second quarter of the financial year 2025, supported by an increasing proportion of 5G and home users. The company continues to expand its 5G services across India, further solidifying its market leadership.

In addition to its mobile offerings, Jio has become the fastest-growing fixed wireless operator in the world, with over 2.8 million AirFiber connections. This achievement reflects Jio's diversified growth strategy beyond traditional mobile services.

More From This Section

The aggressive rollout of 5G services and the rapid shift of subscribers to the new network have been key factors in Jio's ongoing success. As 5G technology continues to gain traction, Jio’s commitment to enhancing its network infrastructure and expanding its user base positions the company well for sustained leadership in global mobile data traffic.

(With agency inputs)