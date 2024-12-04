Reliance-owned Viacom18 acquires Jiohotstar.com domain name after long wait

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, now officially owns the domain jiohotstar.com, putting an end to months of legal and commercial disputes. As per the latest WHOis records, Manish Painuly, senior director at Viacom18, is listed as the registrant and administrative contact.

From Delhi to Dubai to Mumbai

The domain was originally registered by a Delhi-based engineer who later transferred ownership to Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika.

The domain’s history ties it to prominent brands, Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar, amidst talks of a potential merger. The Delhi-based engineer initially demanded financial support for his Cambridge University education in exchange for the domain, which Reliance reportedly declined. The Dubai siblings later acquired it before transferring ownership to Reliance.

The siblings handed over the domain to Reliance's legal team last month, free of cost, following media speculation about financial or coercive arrangements, as earlier reported by Business Standard. They denied any payment or pressure, stating their decision was voluntary, hoping the domain would benefit Reliance.

Viacom18 and Manish Painuly

Viacom18 Media offers a diverse range of content across television, digital platforms, and film production. It is a joint venture between Reliance Industries' TV18 and Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS).

Viacom18 operates popular channels such as Colors, MTV India, Nickelodeon, and VH1. Its digital arm, JioCinema, has also gained traction, especially after signing on as the official digital streaming partner for IPL.

Manish Painuly is a senior director at Viacom18 who has been with the company for over 16 years. According to his LinkedIn profile, Painuly's role focuses on the digital transformation in Viacom18. Painuly has managed Viacom18’s digital products, including VOOT, leveraging his expertise in web strategy, project management, and IT cost optimisation.

This final transfer solidifies Reliance’s control over the domain, marking the resolution of the extended ownership debate.