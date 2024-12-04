Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Antler India plans to invest Rs 211 crore in 50 start-ups in 2025

Antler India plans to invest Rs 211 crore in 50 start-ups in 2025

Antler's next Residency cohort in India is scheduled to commence in February 2025

Startups, Indian startups
Venture Capital firm Antel India is planning to invest $25 million, or about Rs 211 crore, in 50 startups in 2025. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Venture Capital firm Antel India is planning to invest $25 million, or about Rs 211 crore, in 50 startups in 2025, the company said on Wednesday.

The venture capital firm has invested in 30 startups in 2024 through its maiden $75 million fund.

"Antler plans to ramp up investments further in the next year and make 50 investments in 2025. We plan to invest $25 million in the 50 companies," Antler India Partner Rajiv Srivatsa told PTI.

The company's 2024 investments include a wholesale marketplace for fashion retail Bizup, aluminium-air fuel cell technology company Meine Electric, open mobility platform Namma Yatri, personal loan facilitator firm Keeper, which uses paid leaves as digital assets for salaried employees, AI-powered dashcam provider Cautio, etc.

"Our investment pace reflects both the quality of the founders we're meeting and our conviction that the next wave of global technology companies will emerge from India. We have invested in 30 companies this year, many of which were born in our Residency program, where founders had the opportunity to validate their ideas, build strong teams, and get early customer traction before raising their first check," Srivatsa said.

Antler's next Residency cohort in India is scheduled to commence in February 2025.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Byju's woes continue: Content manager, biz partner face US court sanctions

Co-working space provider Urban Vault plans IPO in the next 3 years

Premium

After a prolonged winter, Indian edtech sector shows signs of recovery

Premium

Global investment group Prosus eyes five India listings in 12-18 months

8i Ventures comes with 2nd edition of pre-seed funding Origami programme

Topics :Venture CapitalStartupsIndian companiesIndian start-ups

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story