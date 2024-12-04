Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts higher at 81,200; Nifty at 24,550; PSB up over 1%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts higher at 81,200; Nifty at 24,550; PSB up over 1%

Market LIVE: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading higher on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 3,664.67 crore on December 3, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold Rs 250.99 crore worth of shares on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
10:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty climb

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading higher on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was 343.82 points, or 0.43 per cent higher at 81,189.57, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,544, up 86.95 points, or 0.36 per cent.
 

9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra, of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In an anaemic growth environment, what we are advising clients in terms of pecking order, the number one country on radar should be India, followed by Taiwan, China/Hong Kong, followed by two underweights, Korea and ASEAN.

We had a pro-defensive approach, that we dropped three weeks back, and totally turned risk-on.

We're saying, if you want to play India, cyclicals is the way to approach. Even in cyclicals, we're recommending to be overweight on industrials, financials, real estate, hospitals. 

In terms of consumers, we're much more selective. What we're funding it through, is by going underweight on materials, and the four-wheeler passenger vehicle play and the OEMs; that's what we're underweight on.

9:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra, of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Start of this fiscal, everybody had high hopes on India; 18 per cent earnings growth expectation.
But now, the sell side has become so cautious on India, that the earnings growth expectation for the entire FY25 is 8 per cent only.

Although  they're a lot of pressure on 2026 by forecasting 19 per cent earnings growth. Near term basis, next six months, there is a potential for a getting an upward revision.

But for 2026, or CY2025, that's where some downward revision or realty check may hit. 

So when we're coming up with our index target of 26,500 for Nifty, our earnings growth forecast is premised on 11 per cent in-line with the nominal GDP growth of the country, rather than consensus sitting at 19 per cent.

In terms of PE, too, we don't think there is a big chance of a de-rating from here-on.

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra, of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: If we look at the valuations and market performance, the reason the correction largecap index saw of 12-odd per cent; when we do the dissection of return, close to 6-7 per cent came in form of PE derating, and another 4-5 per cent came from the earnings downward revision.

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra, of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What is making foreign investors wait on the sidelines is that they want to see high-frequency data showing that green shoots are emerging, and slowdown is not a concern.

We do believe that what we saw last quarter in GDP growth, or earnings growth, we were at a trough level.

As a house call, we believe, in H2FY25, growth will mean revert to 6.7 per cent. And in terms of earnings, led by strong government spending, better farm income, and some discreationary spending due to festive and wedding season, will ring GDP and earnings growth back on radar.

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra, of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors see GDP slow down as a massive concern. 

In India's factors' performance, in good times, earnings momentum and in bad times earnings resilience are what have been driving markets overall.

In the last three quarters in a row, you can see declaration in earnings growth on YoY terms, that has started concerning investors.

All the plugs got pulled off when in Q2FY25, Nifty 50 excluding financials, or MSCI India excluding financials, delivered negative earning growth.
 

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Some interest has started coming back, but full arrival will take an earnings, or GDP print or even the high-frequency data moving on our side. 

The only clarity foreign investors have got is that policy continuity will happen post Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra of JPMorgan on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Now, value has started emerging in the financial space, some of the auto space, and utility. Hence, people have started drawing their shopping list. 
But we've not seen the full arrival yet, because primary market in India is quite buoyant, and all major focus is going there. 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL, L&T, SBI Life among top gainers on Nifty50


9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajiv Batra, of JPMorgan on CNBC TV18, on Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Conversation have started changing vs what it was a few months back. Investors have now started looking for ideas, because in some places, value has started emerging.

Global investors, particularly in the West, are laregely focused on value, which India was missing for a good amount of time.
 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, HDFC Bank and ITC top Sensex gainers


9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expect auto, pharma and oil & gas all indices in green on sectoral front 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices edge higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap 100 traded higher 

Broader markets



9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 24,450 level

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty opened above  24,450 level 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat above 80,850 level

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened flat with a positive bias above 80,850 level 

image



Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Decemer 4, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading higher on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues.
  At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was 343.82 points, or 0.43 per cent higher at 81,189.57, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,544, up 86.95 points, or 0.36 per cent.
  Investors in the domestic market are likely to test the recent strenght in frontline Indian equity benchmark indices following three consecutive days of higher closes, led by firm global cues, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) slowly returning to buying ways, or at least slowing down their continuous selling of Indian equities.
  FIIs net bought stocks worth Rs 3,664.67 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares to the tune of Rs 250.99 crore.
  That apart, at the back of investors' mind would be the Services and Composite PMI data for November, along with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that starts today and goes on till Friday, December 6, which could weigh on sentiment.
  
  In another development, the ratio of market capitalisation to gross domestic product (GDP) in India remains elevated despite the recent correction in the equities markets. It was 147.5 per cent on Tuesday, 56 per cent higher than the 10-year average of 94 per cent. The current ratio is slightly lower than the all-time high ratio of 154 per cent at the end of September this year. It is the highest on record after December 2007 and September. READ MORE
    Moreover, small and midcaps are leading the charge in the latest market rebound. Since November 21, when the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 hit their recent lows, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has risen by 8 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 has gained 5.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 has risen by 4.7 per cent during this period. READ MORE
  In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains for the third consecutive day to settle in the green. The Sensex advanced 597.67 points, or 0.74 per cent, to settle at 80,845.75 after climbing to the day's high of 80,949.10, while the Nifty50 added 181.10 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 24,457.15. 
  The fear index, India VIX, which measures volatility in the markets, ended down 2.22 per cent at 14.37 points.
  Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.89 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively, while all sectoral indices ended in the green, barring Nifty FMCG and Pharma. 
  Nifty PSU Bank and Media indices ended higher by over 2 per cent each, followed by Bank Nifty, OMCs, and metal indices, all of which ended with gains of 1 per cent, respectively.
  Apart from that, a day after South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed and then lifted martial law within hours, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower. The country’s Kospi index was down 1.8 per cent while the Kosdaq declined 2.18 per cent.
  In other Asia-Pacific markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.3 per cent lower, and the Topix was down 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong Hang Seng index  was down 0.16 per cent, and the CSI 300 was down 0.27, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.13 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.55 per cent.
  Overnight in the US, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, while the Dow Jones declined. Marketwatchers also digested reassuring comments from Federal Reserve policymakers. Two policymakers said they see inflation heading down to the US central bank's 2 per cent target and that the job market is "solid."
  They stayed away from signaling whether they would support another interest rate cut later this month. On Monday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he was inclined "at present" to support another rate cut this month.
  Investors will pay close attention to the US monthly employment report on Friday. They also are keen to see other data this week, including a November reading of private payrolls and the Institute for Supply Management's services report.
  A report on Tuesday showed US job openings increased solidly in October while layoffs dropped by the most in 1-1/2 years.
  Financial markets expect a roughly 72 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's December 17-18 policy meeting, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.47 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 44,705.53, the S&P 500 gained 2.73 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,049.88 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 76.96 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 19,480.91.
  Meanwhile, US-listed shares of South Korean companies declined, with iShares MSCI South Korea ETF easing 1.6 per cent.
  Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday. Crude Oil futures were seen quoting around $70 per barrel, while Brent Crude tested levels of $73.50 levels. Gold futures, however, continued to remain steady around $2,662 per ounce.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

