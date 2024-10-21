Resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from CCPA: Ola Electric

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it has resolved approximately 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

In a stock exchange filing, the company highlighted its robust mechanism for addressing complaints related to its vehicles. "In fact, we wish to emphasise that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's robust redressal mechanism," said Harish Abichandani, chief financial officer of Ola Electric, in the filing.

This statement comes just a day before the deadline set by the CCPA, expiring on October 22. The CCPA had issued a show-cause notice to the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company on October 7, demanding an explanation for the handling of thousands of consumer complaints regarding service deficiencies, and providing 15 days to respond.

Out of the total complaints, 3,364 pertained to slow service and repairs, 1,899 were related to delayed deliveries of Ola’s electric scooters, and 1,459 highlighted unfulfilled service promises, leading to widespread consumer dissatisfaction. Additional complaints pointed to misleading advertisements that exaggerated the performance, features, and availability of its products.

Shares of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer dropped by 6.09 per cent on Monday, closing at Rs 81.64. This represents a decline of 48 per cent from their all-time high of Rs 157.40 on August 20.