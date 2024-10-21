Disney to announce next CEO in early 2026, names James Gorman as new chair

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gorman will become chairman on January 2, 2025. He will succeed Mark Parker, who is leaving after serving on Disney's board for nine years

Gorman is currently chair of Disney's succession planning committee. He serves as executive chairman at Morgan Stanley, but will be stepping down from that post at the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
The Walt Disney Co. is tapping Morgan Stanley executive James Gorman to serve as its next chairman, beginning early next year. The entertainment giant also announced that it anticipates naming its new CEO in early 2026.

Gorman will become chairman on January 2, 2025. He will succeed Mark Parker, who is leaving after serving on Disney's board for nine years.

Gorman is currently chair of Disney's succession planning committee. He serves as executive chairman at Morgan Stanley, but will be stepping down from that post at the end of the year.

The Disney Board has benefited tremendously from James Gorman's expertise and guidance, and we are lucky to have him as our next Chairman particularly as the Board continues to move forward with the succession process, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement on Monday.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

