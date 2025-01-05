Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

River targets retail expansion in India with 25 new stores by March 2025

Bengaluru-headquartered company inaugurated its first store in Coimbatore, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu after the first outlet in Chennai, which was established in 2024

River is backed by marquee investors including Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor, Mitsui and Company Ltd., Dubai-headquartered Al Futtaim Group among others
Press Trust of India Chennai
Jan 05 2025
Electric scooter manufacturer River has announced plans to expand its retail footprint by opening 25 stores across the country by March this year.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company inaugurated its first store in Coimbatore, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu after the first outlet in Chennai, which was established in 2024.

River is backed by marquee investors including Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor, Mitsui and Company Ltd., Dubai-headquartered Al Futtaim Group among others.

As part of its expansion, the company plans to open stores in Vellore, Erode, Tiruppur across the State. It would also set up facilities in Mysuru, Belgaum, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Delhi in the coming months.

"After the success of our flagship store in Chennai, we are excited to open (stores) across Tamil Nadu. Many of our employees who have been with us from the start are from this region. And it is a special market for us," company Co-Founder and CEO Aravind Mani said.

River currently retails its scooter 'Indie' priced at Rs 1,42,999 (ex-showroom). The new store -- Rajdurai E-Mobility -- facility has been set up on a 1,200 sq ft land at Kothari Layout, Trichy Road, Coimbatore.

"Our goal is to establish River Indie as a distinctive vehicle in the region, offering both style and convenience together. Our plan going forward is to open 25 River Stores across India by March 2025" he said in a company statement on Sunday.

River currently has nine retail facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hubli, Visakhapatnam and Kochi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

