Sunil Gavaskar upset after being excluded from BGT trophy presentation

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, voiced his displeasure after being excluded from presenting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following Australia's victory over India in the high-stakes fifth and final Test of their series. The trophy, named after Gavaskar and Australian great Allan Border, has been fiercely contested since the 1996-1997 series and is one of the most prestigious in Test cricket.

Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a 10-year gap, clinching a six-wicket victory in the series finale. Despite being at the venue during the presentation, Gavaskar was notably left out of the ceremony. Border himself handed the trophy to the Australian team, but Gavaskar's absence raised questions, especially given his pivotal role in the creation of the trophy. 'I would've loved to have been there'

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar shared with Code Sports. "I mean, I am here on the ground. To me, it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine."

The former Indian captain, despite being an Indian, expressed his willingness to present the trophy alongside his good friend Allan Border. "Just because I am an Indian, I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

Since its inception, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come to symbolize one of the fiercest rivalries in international cricket, with both teams competing relentlessly for the honor. Gavaskar’s exclusion from the presentation ceremony raised eyebrows, given the historical significance of the trophy and his connection to it.