Ather Energy sets monthly record with over 20,000 scooters shipped in Oct

Ather Energy has recorded its highest-ever monthly dispatches in October, with over 20,000 scooters being shipped across the country, according to a source.

The recently launched family scooter, Rizta, has been a significant contributor, accounting for approximately 60 per cent-70 per cent of this month's total volume.

Ather reported retail sales of 20,000 scooters across India as of October 30, the source said.

This growth follows closely on Ather's September retail performance, where 12,828 vehicles were sold, resulting in a boost to its national market share from 7.9 per cent in July to 14.3 per cent in September, the source said.

The demand for electric vehicles in India continues to expand, with the sector recording around 70 per cent year-on-year growth in October.

Last month, Ather Energy filed for an initial public offering of Rs 4,500 crore (IPO). The company currently has 231 Experience Centres and 2,500 fast charging stations across the country.

Ather has a manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It is also planning to set up another manufacturing plant in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra.