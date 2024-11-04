Royal Enfield enters a new era with launch of electric vehicle brand

"Today, as we get ready to script a new chapter for Royal Enfield, this mission has been the driving force and inspiration, and is the link between Royal Enfield and the Flying Flea, our new brand for super fun, gorgeous and enjoyable urban-plus mobility. This is a significant step in our evolution as a brand and an opportunity for us to distil the essence of Royal Enfield DNA combined with all the great benefits of EV technology," Lal said.

Taking inspiration from its original Flying Flea motorcycle of 1940s, Royal Enfield has launched a new Flying Flea brand, marking its entry in the electric vehicle segment. The fully electric motorcycle meant for agile, exciting, and accessible city plus mobility, the classic styled Flying Flea C-6 will be availbale for retail sale in 2026.Speaking at the announcement, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said, "For more than 123 years now, as Royal Enfield has evolved with time, emerged through challenges and grown to be a global motorcycling brand, our mission of pure motorcycling has been preserved and nurtured, and has become our true-north."The first model under Flying Flea to hit the road next year will be the FF-C6. According to the company, the core pillar behind this model will be-authentic retro-futuristic style, combined with a myriad of native technologies for seamless experience. 28 patents have already been filed in the last six months for the brand, according to the company.The team working for the Flying Flea brand, boasts of a team of more than 200 engineers in the UK and in India, allowing the company to develop its own motor, battery, BMS and custom software for its line of connected electric vehicles.The premium line-up of the newly introduced electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea includes- the Classic-styled Flying Flea C6 and Scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6, Bear 650, Classic 650, Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins,A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield conducts its operations more than 2000 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe.The company has also two state-of-the-art production facilities, located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across world, Royal Enfield has six modern CKD assembly facilities in Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia.