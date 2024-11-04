Maruti Suzuki eyes two-fold jump in exports, after historic high in October

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, has set a roadmap to expand its global presence by targeting exports of 800,000 units by 2030—almost double the approximately 280,000 units exported in 2023-24, a top company executive told Business Standard.

The company’s upcoming electric vehicle (EV) and overall EV strategy are expected to play a crucial role in its global ambitions. In October this year, the company recorded a historic high with a 51 per cent jump in exports to 33,168 units, up from 21,951 units in October 2023.

"We are expecting exports to reach around 800,000 units by the end of this decade. Our growth ambitions for Viksit Bharat must be supplemented by exports. Moreover, successful exports automatically serve as an assurance of global excellence, quality, and cost," said Rahul Bharti, executive director, corporate affairs at MSIL.

Interestingly, in 2023-24, the total industry exports were 670,000 units, of which around 41 per cent, or 280,000 units, were Maruti’s contribution. Notably, of the total incremental growth in the last three years, 70 per cent was contributed by Maruti. In a significant milestone, the company started exporting its ‘Made-in-India’ SUV, the Fronx, to Japan in August, marking a key expansion of Brand India passenger vehicles globally.

"If you are a winner in exports, chances are that customers in your home market will also be delighted, and you can beat any level of competition in India," Bharti added, describing it as a strategic reason for expanding Maruti’s global footprint. The company is set to launch its first-ever EV in January 2025, built on a dedicated high-spec platform designed for EVs. As per reports, Maruti Suzuki’s EV aims to target international markets, including Europe and Japan.

Currently, the company’s key export markets include Latin America, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa. The top-selling export models between April and October this year were Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and S-Presso.

"Of all the incremental car exports from India in the last three years, around 70 per cent was contributed by Maruti Suzuki. The advantage is that we are exporting around 17 models to 100 countries. This diversification insulates us from regional disturbances like the Red Sea crisis or West Asian geopolitical tensions. We aim to increase this presence going forward," Bharti said.

"Key drivers for this growth will be global competitiveness in technology and quality, more models in more geographies, and denser distribution networks in new geographies. The denser the network, the higher the sales you achieve," he added.

As part of this global export strategy, the company is also strengthening its logistics infrastructure, especially in railways. "We have set up the first in-plant automobile railway siding at our plant in Gujarat. We plan to establish another in Manesar and a third in Kharkhoda," he added. Currently, the share of rail traffic in Maruti's vehicle transportation stands at around 23 per cent.