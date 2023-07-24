Home / Companies / News / Samil to acquire Germany-based Dr Schneider Group for over Rs 1,000 crore

Samil to acquire Germany-based Dr Schneider Group for over Rs 1,000 crore

Apart from the aforementioned three major global acquisitions, Samil has done seven other smaller acquisitions in India and other parts of the world in 2023

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Apart from the aforementioned three major global acquisitions, SAMIL has done seven other smaller acquisitions in India and other parts of the world in 2023.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Samvardhana Motherson International (Samil) on Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based Dr Schneider Group for Rs 1,073.5 crore as part of its diversification strategy.

This deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). Dr Schneider Group manufactures air vent systems, cover and trim parts, decorative systems, storage systems and fuel modules for automobiles. The overall enterprise value of this transaction is approximately EUR 118.3 million (Rs 1,073.5 crore) subject to certain actualisation.

This is Samil’s third major global acquisition in 2023. It had in February announced it was buying SAS Autosystemtechnik, which manufactures auto cockpit modules, from French company Faurecia for Rs 4,790 crore. Earlier this month, Samil had said it was purchasing 81 per cent stake in Honda Motor’s component making subsidiary Yachiyo for Rs 1,059 crore.

Samil told Business Standard that acquisitions should enable diversification —it should add either a new product or new customer or new geography — and it should be within its financial policy and in support of its customers.

Apart from the aforementioned three major global acquisitions, Samil has done seven other smaller acquisitions in India and other parts of the world in 2023.

Apart from Germany, Dr. Schneider Group has wholly-owned subsidiaries in Spain, China, the US and Poland. It went into insolvency in September 2022 due to failed operational and financial restructuring. The Group had a turnover of Rs 4,283 crore in 2022, according to Samil’s statement.

The group has about 4,500 employees across its facilities. Samil said that the group has more than 200 patents and 90 per cent of them have been developed by in-house research and development teams.

“New products with intelligent surfaces and lighting modules have been developed, while more innovative products like voice command-enabled air vents and lighting are under development at Dr. Schneider Group,” it added.

Samil is a leading supplier of polymer-based interior modules and is working closely with automobile manufacturers towards enhancing interior experience, it said. 

“There are a lot of synergies between Motherson (Samil) and Dr. Schneider. Aesthetics and interior illumination are playing an important role in the growing trend of premiumisation. With this acquisition, Motherson will also gain access to innovative electronic interior polymer components and can offer these innovations and technologies to other emerging countries and to medium segment customers by leveraging its existing global footprints and customer relationships,” it said.


Also Read

Motherson to acquire Dr Schneider Group; transaction valued at euro 118.3mn

Samvardhana Motherson surges 8% on deal to acquire Honda's 4W component biz

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Samvardhana Motherson's SAS acquisition reasonably priced: Analysts

Samvardhana Motherson tanks 9% after 5% equity change hands via block deals

ITC board gives in-principle approval for demerger of hotels business

LIC Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore through bond sale

SpiceJet-Maran hearing: Delhi HC asks Ajay Singh to be present in court

TCS helps AIB Life launch operations in Ireland with tech platform

Confident of meeting debt maturities in FY24: Vedanta CFO Shrivastava

Topics :Samvardhana Motherson InternationalGermanyacquisition

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story