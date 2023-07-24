Home / Companies / News / Confident of meeting debt maturities in FY24: Vedanta CFO Shrivastava

Confident of meeting debt maturities in FY24: Vedanta CFO Shrivastava

The company is committed to reducing debt as its "high-quality" assets continue to generate a healthy cash flow, Sonal Shrivastava said in a statement. "We are prudent in raising capital"

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Vedanta is confident of meeting its debt maturities of $2.7 bln this fiscal year, its CFO said on Monday.

The company is committed to reducing debt as its "high-quality" assets continue to generate a healthy cash flow, Sonal Shrivastava said in a statement. "We are prudent in raising capital."

Earlier this month, the company said it will enter the market for the manufacturing of chips and displays this year after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of a $19.5 billion chipmaking project.

Vedanta had then said it was awaiting government approval for incentives under a modified semiconductor production plan to begin the construction of a plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat, for which it has tapped technology and equity partners.

Last week, the company reported an almost 41% slump in first-quarter profit after weak commodity prices outweighed a slight increase in production and sales of metals like aluminium. Meanwhile, the quarterly revenue from operations fell nearly 13%.

 

