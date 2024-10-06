Samsung strike talks hit CITU roadblock, firm willing to accept key demands

Even after 28 days, the strike at the Sriperumbudur plant of Samsung Electronics remains unresolved. Sources familiar with the talks between the state government, employees, and the company blame the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the union leading the protests, for the impasse.

According to a government source, although the company has shown a willingness to engage with its workers and accept their key demands, it is CITU that is obstructing a resolution. "CITU wants their union to be accepted and insists that talks should be held only with their leaders, who are not Samsung employees," said the government source. On Saturday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister T.M. Anbarasan, and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan to lead talks to find an early solution to the crisis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Interestingly, another source indicated that Samsung's production has not been significantly affected by the strike. Nearly 1,500 workers went on strike at the South Korean group’s plant on the outskirts of Chennai on September 9, demanding higher wages, recognition of their union, and better amenities, among other demands.

"The average monthly salary of our permanent manufacturing workers at the Chennai plant is 1.8 times the average salary of similar workers employed in the electronics sector. Our workers are also eligible for overtime pay and other allowances, and the company provides a workplace environment that assures the highest standards of health, safety, and welfare, including free shuttle buses and meals," said a company statement.



The major sticking point, according to sources, is that CITU wants talks to involve Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU) president E. Muthukumar, a veteran CITU leader who is not an employee of the company. On the other hand, the company is clear that it is not ready to negotiate with a third party. When asked about this, a union leader said, "CITU means workers."

CITU claims that workers face long hours, intense pressure to complete products like refrigerators, washing machines, or TVs within 10-15 seconds, non-stop work for 4-5 hours at a stretch, and unsafe working conditions. Last week, around 600 workers and union members were arrested for organizing a street protest.