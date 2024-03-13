Sanofi India, Emcure Pharma announce exclusive distribution partnership

Sanofi India and Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement for Sanofi’s cardiovascular products in India. Effective immediately, Emcure Pharmaceuticals will exclusively distribute and promote Sanofi India’s Cardiovascular brands including Cardace, Clexane, Targocid, Lasix, and Lasilactone.





Sanofi India will continue to manufacture and import these brands and retain its ownership, while Emcure will leverage its reach to expand access to these medications for patients across India. Sanofi India's employees working on these brands will be offered the opportunity to join Emcure Pharmaceuticals.





Speaking on this, Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director, Sanofi India stated, "Sanofi India has many cardiovascular products which are leaders in their respective categories. With Emcure's wide presence across India, our partnership will benefit both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients by creating the opportunity to maximise the reach of our cardiovascular products."

Commenting on the same, Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals stated, “At Emcure Pharmaceuticals our competitive advantage lies in our established presence in all major therapeutic areas including cardiology. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Sanofi India. Towards this endeavour, Sanofi’s relevant team also has the opportunity to join us.”

This collaboration aligns with Sanofi's growth strategy in India, named 'India for India', which aims to accelerate growth across its pharmaceuticals, specialty care, consumer healthcare, and vaccines businesses.