Home / Companies / News / SBI beats Reliance Industries to become India's most profitable company

SBI beats Reliance Industries to become India's most profitable company

Public sector lender's quarterly net profit in Q1 at Rs 18,537 crore ahead of RIL's quarterly net profit numbers

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The changes in the domestic and global economy following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic are altering the corporate profit league table in India. Reliance Industries (RIL), which topped the India Inc profit chart for more than a decade, lost out to State Bank of India (SBI) in the 2023-24 (FY24) April-June quarter (first quarter, or Q1).

India’s biggest lender reported a consolidated net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of Rs 66,860 crore during the trailing 12-month (TTM) ended in June this year, ahead of RIL’s TTM adjusted net profit of Rs 64,758 crore in the quarter.

The public sector lender’s quarterly net profit in Q1FY24 at Rs 18,537 crore was also ahead of RIL’s quarterly net profit of Rs 16,011 crore.

This is only the second occasion in the past two decades that SBI has reported a higher net profit on a TTM basis. The previous occasion was the 2011-12 (FY12) July-September quarter when SBI reported a TTM net profit of Rs 18,810 crore against RIL’s consolidated net profit of Rs 18,588 crore.

Historically, RIL has competed with public sector oil and gas majors such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) for the rank of the country’s most profitable firm.

RIL was last beaten in the profit league table by IndianOil during the TTM ended April-June quarter of 2012-13. Before this, ONGC was ahead of RIL in the profit league until the October-December quarter of FY12.

RIL lost its position in the league table due to a sharp decline in refining and petrochemicals (petchem) at its oil-to-chemicals business due to adverse price movement in the global fuel and petchem after the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result, RIL’s consolidated net profit was down 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,011 crore in Q1FY24, its worst showing in 11 quarters.

By comparison, SBI reported another quarter of record-high earnings, thanks to gains from faster credit growth, rising spread between interest on loans and interest on deposits, and the reversal of past bad loans. The lender’s net profit was up 153.1 per cent YoY in Q1FY24 on a low base in Q1 of the previous financial year (2022-23).

The spectacular turnaround in SBI’s net profit from losses until the Q1 of 2018-19 is part of the broader process of the growing heft of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and stockbroking sectors in the Indian economy and the corporate sector. The companies in the BFSI sector now account for nearly 35 per cent of corporate profits, up sharply from around 10 per cent before the pandemic.

In contrast, there has been a relative decline in companies in the industrial and manufacturing sectors in recent years, leading to poor revenue and profit growth for companies in this space. For example, the annual profit before interest and tax of RIL’s oil refining and petchem division has largely remained unchanged in four years.

Most of the incremental growth in RIL’s consolidated earnings has come from its newer non-industrial business ventures such as retail and telecommunication services. However, these newer divisions are not as profitable as its older industrial businesses, leading to pressure on its overall earnings.

RIL’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY24 was very similar to its earnings in the 2020-21 October-December quarter despite growth in its new businesses during the period.

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

SBI Q1FY24 result: Profit more-than-doubles to Rs 16,884 cr, NII up 25% YoY

RIL pushes production timeline for battery packs by a year to 2024

Airtel launches India's first 5G wireless Wi-Fi 'Airtel Xstream AirFiber'

Britannia began price cuts in April-June as commodity prices softened

Gland Pharma posts 41% jump in quarterly revenue on Cenexi acquisition

Strong Q1, positive outlook drives gains for M&M; shares rally 4.3%

Topics :Reliance IndustriessbiCompanies

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story