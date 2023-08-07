Britannia began price cuts in April-June as commodity price softened

Britannia Industries, after having increased prices over the last few quarters, has commenced reducing prices as commodity prices have fallen. During the quarter, the company implemented price cuts of around 1.8 per cent through a combination of adding grammage, promotions, and direct price reductions in the April-June quarter. This was disclosed by Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and managing director at Britannia Industries, during a conference call with analysts.

Discussing the company's outlook on commodities, Berry stated, "We are very vigilant on competitive pricing actions. We are also closely monitoring the commodity stock price situation. Finally, we are employing the necessary pricing strategies, which would be deployed to remain competitive, drive market share, and ensure profitable growth in the future."

Britannia, a major biscuit manufacturer, also experienced an impact on its demand from rural areas. Berry informed investors, "While we have been growing faster than the market in rural areas, the sluggishness is definitely there. And even the urban markets, while modern trade and e-commerce have been robust, traditional trade markets, both in rural and urban, have been slightly more sluggish than what we have seen in the past."

The company continues to expand its rural distribution and now has 28,000 rural distributors onboard. As commodity prices are low, the biscuit manufacturer has seen competition from regional players intensify, with these players gaining market share.

Berry explained, "That's a phenomenon that we have seen in the past as well. When inflation is high, local players just walk away. And when things start to become a little more normalised, local players enter the market and start to operate large schemes for customers as well as consumers. So that's what we are currently observing."

The maker of Good Day biscuits also noted that while it believes its margins are healthy, it will focus on its top line, volumes, and market shares, as these factors will consequently bring in margins.