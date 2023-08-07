Home / Companies / News / Britannia began price cuts in April-June as commodity price softened

Britannia began price cuts in April-June as commodity price softened

The company continues to expand its rural distribution and now has 28,000 rural distributors onboard

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Britannia Industries

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Britannia Industries, after having increased prices over the last few quarters, has commenced reducing prices as commodity prices have fallen. During the quarter, the company implemented price cuts of around 1.8 per cent through a combination of adding grammage, promotions, and direct price reductions in the April-June quarter. This was disclosed by Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and managing director at Britannia Industries, during a conference call with analysts.

Discussing the company's outlook on commodities, Berry stated, "We are very vigilant on competitive pricing actions. We are also closely monitoring the commodity stock price situation. Finally, we are employing the necessary pricing strategies, which would be deployed to remain competitive, drive market share, and ensure profitable growth in the future."

Britannia, a major biscuit manufacturer, also experienced an impact on its demand from rural areas. Berry informed investors, "While we have been growing faster than the market in rural areas, the sluggishness is definitely there. And even the urban markets, while modern trade and e-commerce have been robust, traditional trade markets, both in rural and urban, have been slightly more sluggish than what we have seen in the past."

The company continues to expand its rural distribution and now has 28,000 rural distributors onboard. As commodity prices are low, the biscuit manufacturer has seen competition from regional players intensify, with these players gaining market share.

Berry explained, "That's a phenomenon that we have seen in the past as well. When inflation is high, local players just walk away. And when things start to become a little more normalised, local players enter the market and start to operate large schemes for customers as well as consumers. So that's what we are currently observing."

The maker of Good Day biscuits also noted that while it believes its margins are healthy, it will focus on its top line, volumes, and market shares, as these factors will consequently bring in margins.

Also Read

Britannia's Q4 revenues may rise up to 14% YoY led by volumes, say analysts

Britannia Q4 net up 47% to Rs 558 cr, revenue rises 13.3% to Rs 4,023 cr

Britannia Industries' net profit up 35.6% as margins expanded in Q1

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

Gland Pharma posts 41% jump in quarterly revenue on Cenexi acquisition

Strong Q1, positive outlook drives gains for M&M; shares rally 4.3%

SC rejects Go First's appeal against HC order allowing access to aircraft

Adani Energy achieves $1 bn financial closure for transmission asset

Qatar fund buys 2.7% stake in Adani Green for $500 mn via block deals

Topics :BritanniaCommodity prices

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story