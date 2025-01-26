Gaekwad's Religare counter offer beyond Sebi's 15-day window: Burmans

The Burman family, promoters of the Dabur Group, has contested the counter offer made by US-based businessman Digvijay Gaekwad, stating that it falls outside the 15-day window stipulated by the Sebi takeover code, following their initial offer on October 4, 2023.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Burman family said Gaekwad has not made any competing open offer. "In his correspondence, he has only made a request for permission to Sebi seeking their approval to make a competing open offer. Gaekwad had to make the competing offer, if at all, within 15 days from the date of the public statement, which was made by the Burman Group on October 4, 2023, but he did not do so," the Burman family’s statement said.

ALSO READ: US businessman Gaekwad takes on Burmans in Religare takeover battle The Burmans' open offer at Rs 235 a share is set to open on Monday. In a communication to the stock exchanges late on Friday evening and on Sunday, Gaekwad sought Sebi's permission to launch an all-cash offer to buy 55 per cent of Religare's stake from its shareholders at a price of Rs 275 a share. The entire stake buy exercise will cost Gaekwad Rs 5,000 crore.

"Over 400 days have now elapsed for entitling anyone to make a valid competing open offer. Regulation 20(5) of the SAST Regulations bars any competing offer after this period. So, the question of seeking permission from Sebi itself does not arise. The request for permission is entirely lacking in substance, bona fides, and offers no indication of any source of funds or even the capacity to purchase the proposed shares," the Burman family spokesperson said.

"The fact that this purported letter, lacking any bona fides, has been disseminated by Religare to the stock exchanges without undertaking any diligence reeks of connivance, deceit, and gross recklessness amongst the executive leadership at Religare. It is clearly done with the aim of misleading the public shareholders of Religare on whether to participate in the open offer. We are going ahead with the open offer and are confident of its successful closure," the Burman Group spokesperson added.

The Burmans made the open offer after they acquired approximately 25 per cent stake in Religare. The board, however, has said the Burman offer is too low and has asked shareholders to carefully consider their options.